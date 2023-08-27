Andersen goal helps Palace snatch 1-1 draw at Brentford

LONDON - Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen cancelled out Kevin Schade's first-half opener for Brentford in a 1-1 Premier League draw at a rain-soaked Community Stadium on Saturday.

Schade opened the scoring for the hosts in the 18th with a fine solo effort, cutting in from the left wing and weaving past two Palace defenders to fire a curling shot into the far corner for his first goal in a Brentford shirt.

Palace looked much sharper in the second half and created a flurry of chances, with Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken keeping out Odsonne Edouard's free kick before denying Jefferson Lerma and Jordan Ayew minutes later with a double save.

The pressure finally paid off for Palace in the 77th minute as Andersen scored following a one-two with Ayew, sliding in to poke a shot under the onrushing Flekken and snatch a share of the spoils as the Brentford players looked on in despair. REUTERS