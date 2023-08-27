Andersen goal helps Palace snatch 1-1 draw at Brentford

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Crystal Palace - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - August 26, 2023 Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen celebrates scoring their first goal with Jean-Philippe Mateta REUTERS/Ian Walton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Crystal Palace - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - August 26, 2023 Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Ian Walton EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Crystal Palace - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - August 26, 2023 Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Ian Walton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Crystal Palace - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - August 26, 2023 Brentford manager Thomas Frank applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Ian Walton
LONDON - Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen cancelled out Kevin Schade's first-half opener for Brentford in a 1-1 Premier League draw at a rain-soaked Community Stadium on Saturday.

Schade opened the scoring for the hosts in the 18th with a fine solo effort, cutting in from the left wing and weaving past two Palace defenders to fire a curling shot into the far corner for his first goal in a Brentford shirt.

Palace looked much sharper in the second half and created a flurry of chances, with Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken keeping out Odsonne Edouard's free kick before denying Jefferson Lerma and Jordan Ayew minutes later with a double save.

The pressure finally paid off for Palace in the 77th minute as Andersen scored following a one-two with Ayew, sliding in to poke a shot under the onrushing Flekken and snatch a share of the spoils as the Brentford players looked on in despair. REUTERS

