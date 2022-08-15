Ancelotti to call it a day after his Real contract ends

MILAN • Carlo Ancelotti is under contract with Real Madrid until 2024 and, given his success since he started his second stint with the Spanish giants last summer, there is every chance an extension will be on the table.

But the Italian confirmed on Saturday he will quit management when he eventually leaves the La Liga and European champions, ending one of the most glorious careers of football's modern era.

The 63-year-old had said in May that he would "probably" quit once he left Madrid, and he confirmed that in an interview with Italian daily Il Messaggero.

"This time at Real will end my career, after Los Blancos, I will quit," he said. "Real are the very top of football. It makes sense to call it quits after my experience here.

"Time has changed some dynamics. Until a few years ago, the priorities were technical and tactical.

"Now, I am conquered by human relationships, by getting to know people, by confronting the new generation."

Ancelotti, whose first job as head coach was with Reggiana in 1995, became the first coach to win all of Europe's "Big Five" leagues when he claimed the Spanish title last season. He capped his remarkable campaign by winning his second Champions League for the club.

That was the 14th time Madrid had been crowned European champions - the latest in a string of honours he has racked up in a long career as player and coach.

As a player, he won three Serie A titles with AS Roma and AC Milan in the 1980s, as well as back-to-back European Cups with Arrigo Sacchi's Milan in 1989 and 1990.

He returned to Milan as coach in 2001 and, in eight years at the San Siro, won the 2004 Scudetto and two Champions Leagues.