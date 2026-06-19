Ancelotti stays calm as Brazil seek fixes against Haiti

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Brazil Training - Columbia Park Training Facility, Morristown, New Jersey, U.S. - June 15, 2026 Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Caean Couto

PHILADELPHIA, June 18 - Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti was not in panic mode after his side's World Cup campaign opened with a splutter, saying Friday's Group C meeting with Haiti was a chance to repair the flaws exposed in their 1-1 draw with Morocco.

The five-times champions needed a flash of brilliance from Vinicius Jr to rescue a point in their opener after Ismael Saibari had given Morocco an early lead.

Now comes Haiti in Philadelphia on Friday, a match Brazil will be expected to win against one of the tournament's minnows, who began with a 1-0 defeat by Scotland. Ancelotti remained confident in his side's ability.

"You don't win the World Cup in the first match," the Italian told reporters in Philadelphia on Thursday.

"The players' self-criticism was very positive. I think we'll sort out the problems; I remain confident that we'll be competitive."

Ancelotti, who took charge a little over a year ago, gave little away about his team selection but suggested he would make adjustments rather than wholesale changes.

"We're going to make a few changes... Improve our balance and our play," he said. "We can do better and we have to do better."

Ancelotti also said the weight of the yellow shirt may have affected his players in their opening match.

"The first half was a bit unexpected; it may be that the pressure of wearing the shirt in the opening match affected the players' mental state a little," he said.

"Getting off to a good start was important, but it isn't the most important thing.

"We have to give further opportunities to the players who didn't perform well in the first half against Morocco. No one in our team played at their best. But I don't think the opening matches will determine the final outcome of the World Cup."

Asked whether supporters should worry about Brazil lacking a clear tactical identity under him, Ancelotti said flexibility was the point.

"I don't want a single identity," he said. "I want my team to have multiple identities." REUTERS