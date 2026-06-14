Ancelotti says Brazil must improve after 1-1 World Cup draw

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Brazil v Morocco - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 13, 2026 Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti at half time REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

EAST RUTHERFORD, June 13 - Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti says his team must improve after being held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco in their World Cup Group C opener on Saturday, acknowledging an unbalanced and nervous first-half performance.

Vinicius Jr's curled strike cancelled out Ismael Saibari's opener at East Rutherford, New Jersey, leaving both teams with one point from their first match of the tournament.

Scotland play Haiti in the other group game later.

• "We did not play well: a few challenges, a very imbalanced team, we lost several balls and I think we have to do better in that sense," Ancelotti said.

• Morocco took the lead in the 21st minute when Saibari finished a swift counter-attack, converting Brahim Diaz's through ball.

• Vinicius equalised in the 32nd minute, cutting in from the left and curling a right-footed shot into the top corner.

• Ancelotti said Brazil improved after halftime following several substitutions, but could not break down Morocco's low block.

• "I am not disappointed by this result and I'm not satisfied either," he said, adding that Brazil's starting lineup would not remain unchanged throughout the tournament.

• "You don't win a World Cup based on your first match," he said, with Brazil next facing Haiti on Friday. REUTERS