Ancelotti hails Real's Champions League 'magic' after semi-final win

Real Madrid's success in the Champions League is "something magical", manager Carlo Ancelotti said after the record 14-times European champions claimed a stunning 2-1 semi-final comeback win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Alphonso Davies' second-half goal at the Santiago Bernabeu gave Bayern a 3-2 lead on aggregate, before substitute Joselu struck two late goals to power Real into their sixth Champions League final since the 2013-14 season.

"It's happened again ... because it's happened so many times now it's something inexplicable," Ancelotti told reporters.

"It's happened again (thanks to) fans that push (us), a stadium that helps, a fantastic atmosphere and players who never stop believing that they can do it. It's something magical, there's no explanation for it."

Ancelotti praised Joselu for his impact on the team, and for his professionalism despite spending much of the season on the bench.

"He is a fantastic reflection because he's a player who's contributed a lot this season even if he hasn't played many minutes," the Italian manager said.

"But he's the perfect reflection of what this squad is: players who contribute a lot without losing confidence (if they're not playing) and the idea that they can offer the team something."

Real, who have already clinched the LaLiga title, face German side Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final on June 1. REUTERS

