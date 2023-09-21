Carlo Ancelotti hails Jude Bellingham’s quality and Real Madrid’s luck in Champions League win

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti praised his midfielder Jude Bellingham for his match winner on Wednesday in the Champions League. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for Jude Bellingham after the 20-year-old scored deep into added time to give them a 1-0 win over Union Berlin in their Champions League opener on Wednesday.

The England midfielder, who moved to Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in June, netted his sixth goal in six games this season.

"He has quality and it looks like he's lucky," the Italian told reporters at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"He's smarter than others when attacking from the second line. He has this quality and he's making the most of it."

Ancelotti also said Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr will return for their LaLiga fixture against Las Palmas next week after suffering a thigh muscle injury last month.

"He's one of the best forwards in the world. He makes the difference. Vinicius will be back next Wednesday. We'll see if he makes it for Sunday (against Atletico Madrid)," Ancelotti said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top