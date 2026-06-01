Ancelotti gambles on fading Neymar as Brazil chase elusive sixth crown

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June 1 - Brazil head to the World Cup under the great Carlo Ancelotti with hope in their hearts and doubts at their heels, as the Italian seeks to end their 24-year wait for a sixth global title with a squad short on glitter and long on questions.

Ancelotti's late call-up of 34-year-old Neymar raised eyebrows across the footballing world.

The forward had not featured in any of the Italian's previous squads since he took charge a year ago and has not worn Brazil's shirt since suffering a serious knee injury in 2023.

Since then, Neymar has endured a subdued spell in Saudi Arabia and returned to boyhood club Santos in an attempt to revive his career, only to struggle for form amid injuries and controversies.

Problems returned last week when scans revealed Neymar had a grade-two calf injury that could put him out of action for two to three weeks, though Ancelotti said on Saturday he believed the forward could be ready for Brazil's opening Group C game against Morocco on June 13 in New Jersey.

Neymar's recall to the squad feels like a blend of faith and necessity as Brazil's resources seem to have been thinned everywhere.

Chelsea winger Estevao and Real Madrid forward Rodrygo were left out of the squad due to injuries, along with Real defender Eder Militao, who had been expected to fill in at right back in a side vulnerable on both flanks.

For a nation that redefined the role of attacking full-backs through Nilton Santos, Carlos Alberto, Junior, Jorginho, Cafu, Roberto Carlos and many others, the shortage is striking.

Ancelotti has turned to Danilo and Alex Sandro, now at Flamengo and some way from their Juventus pomp, to plug the gaps.

There are concerns between the posts too. Alisson's year at Liverpool was disrupted by injury, while his understudy Ederson has left Manchester City for Turkish football.

Midfield responsibility rests heavily on Casemiro, who enjoyed a fine season at Manchester United at 34.

In attack, however, Brazil can still boast enviable depth in Vinicius Jr, Matheus Cunha, Raphinha and Endrick.

The puzzle is how Neymar would fit into that quartet if he recovers.

Ancelotti told Reuters in early May that his side must press high and run relentlessly - a demanding brief for a player battling to rediscover sharpness.

After taking on a formidable Morocco, Brazil face Haiti and Scotland. The first test may reveal whether the Selecao's blend of experience and fading stardom can deliver.

Ancelotti, who recently extended his contract until 2030 citing faith in a talented young generation, has selected 15 players who were also present at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar — the highest number of returnees in the history of Brazil, the only nation to have played at every World Cup.

It is a squad rich in experience, though they have largely been disappointing. Should Ancelotti fail to conjure up one more triumph, Brazil will face the longest title drought in their history and a long road to 2030. REUTERS