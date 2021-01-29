Ancelotti backs goalie after another costly error

LONDON • Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti defended Jordan Pickford after the goalkeeper was punished for the latest in a long list of embarrassing errors, allowing Youri Tielemans to rescue a 1-1 draw for Leicester in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Italian has largely kept faith with Pickford even though the England international has been under scrutiny over the last year.

Clinging to the first-half lead given to them by James Rodriguez, Everton were denied three points when Pickford let Tielemans' shot squirm into the net after the break at Goodison Park.

The mistake cost the hosts the chance to gain a place in the top four. They are seventh with 33 points from 18 games.

"The goal was difficult because the view of Jordan was not so good, there were a lot of legs there and it was difficult to catch the ball and unfortunately they scored," Ancelotti said. "I didn't speak with him directly and I am not going to speak with him. There is no reason to.

"This is not the right place to talk about this. He can do better but it doesn't matter."

He added that he was satisfied with a draw against an impressive Leicester side who are third on 39 points.

Brendan Rodgers' side had 65 per cent possession, made almost double the amount of passes and had 18 attempts at goal compared to Everton's eight on a wet evening.

"We should have gone on and won the game. That was maybe two points dropped for us but they're a really good side," said Rodgers, whose team are unbeaten in nine games in all competitions.

