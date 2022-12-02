Analysis: Germany World Cup exit not as shocking as it looks

AL KHOR, Qatar - Germany’s second successive group-stage exit despite their 4-2 victory over Costa Rica on Thursday appears shocking for a country with such a history of World Cup success - but it should not have been.

Germany came to Qatar with a leaky defence that had not kept a clean sheet in a competitive game since the 9-0 victory over Liechtenstein in a World Cup qualifier a year ago.

Since then, they have conceded 15 goals in 10 competitive games, while in three friendly matches, they conceded one goal against the Netherlands and kept a clean sheet only against Israel and Oman.

Data company Nielsen Gracenote gave them a 41 per cent chance of failing to progress on the back of their recent struggles.

On Thursday, their defence was shaky, and a Niklas Sule blunder almost cost them when he attempted to clear an easy cross.

Manuel Neuer was present to save his team-mates David Raum and Antonio Rudiger, when he tipped a shot from Keysher Fuller from close range over the bar and preserved the lead Serge Gnabry had given them in the first half with a header.

With coach Hansi Flick realising that they needed to win by a considerable margin if they were to prolong their stay at the World Cup, big gaps started to appear in Germany’s defence.