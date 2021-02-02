News Analysis

Brexit, Covid-19 a double whammy to EPL clubs' appetite in January transfer window

The previous 31 days of the window only saw the loan signing of Martin Odegaard across the three London giants.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - What a difference a year makes. After last year's blockbuster January transfer window - the second highest in English Premier League (EPL) history with £230 million (S$419 million) spent - this year passed with barely a whimper with an estimated spend of £84.6 million.

Even in Europe, the ongoing effect of the pandemic has been felt. In total, deals in the top five European leagues - the EPL, French Ligue 1, German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A and Spain's La Liga - totalled only £260 million.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 