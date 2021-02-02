Brexit, Covid-19 a double whammy to EPL clubs' appetite in January transfer window

SINGAPORE - What a difference a year makes. After last year's blockbuster January transfer window - the second highest in English Premier League (EPL) history with £230 million (S$419 million) spent - this year passed with barely a whimper with an estimated spend of £84.6 million.

Even in Europe, the ongoing effect of the pandemic has been felt. In total, deals in the top five European leagues - the EPL, French Ligue 1, German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A and Spain's La Liga - totalled only £260 million.