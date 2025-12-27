Amorim praises Man United spirit in win over Newcastle

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MANCHESTER, England, Dec 26 - Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim conceded his team's Boxing Day victory over Newcastle United on Friday was far from pretty, but hailed the grit and togetherness that got them over the line.

Patrick Dorgu struck in the first half before Amorim's men fended off an onslaught of Newcastle chances after the break, particularly in the dying minutes, to climb to fifth in the Premier League standings.

Amorim said desire and togetherness were the difference on Friday.

"Especially if you see the second half, we managed to defend, sometimes with a back six, but we suffered together, and that is a good feeling," he told reporters. "If we have always this spirit, we are going to win so, so, so many games.

"I think it's something that we need, to feel that we can win sometimes without playing so well, that we can win games with the spirit and with the togetherness in the team."

It was their second clean sheet of the season, and came despite having 32% of possession, and with a depleted team without several key players including captain Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo.

"The feeling is good, but if you compare to other games, we suffer so much more today, but in certain moments, we put everything on the line," Amorim said. "We were inside the box, we are putting our body in front of the goal, we were defending every cross. So that is a good feeling to have a clean sheet.

"But if you look at the game, we had so many games that we controlled so much better the opponent and we suffer (a) goal -- sometimes you just need a little bit luck."

Amorim praised the 21-year-old Dorgu, who scored his first goal for United -- a stunning volley into the bottom corner -- after starting in an advanced role on the right wing.

"You put him in one position that is more in front the responsibility is not the same," the manager said. "He has more freedom to lose the ball and I think it helped Patrick to play better."

He also had kind words for 19-year-old defender Ayden Heaven, who is becoming a mainstay in United's back line largely due to injuries and was named man of the match.

"I'm really pleased with Ayden," Amorim said. "You can feel he is improving every game. It will be really hard (for another player) to take his place."

The one negative on the night was the loss of Mason Mount after the first half due to injury.

"He felt something at halftime," Amorim said. REUTERS