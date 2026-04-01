Amnesty warns of 'huge' human rights risks at 2026 World Cup

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Fans walk near Azteca Stadium, officially renamed Estadio Banorte, on the day of a friendly match between the national teams of Mexico and Portugal held to mark the stadium's inauguration, as Mexico prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, in Mexico City, Mexico, March 28, 2026. REUTERS/Quetzalli Nicte-Ha/File Photo

LONDON, March 31 - Millions of fans heading to the 2026 World Cup face significant human rights risks, Amnesty International said, warning that the tournament is drifting far from the "safe, free and inclusive" event originally promised by world soccer's governing body FIFA.

With just over 10 weeks until the June 11 kickoff in Mexico, the human rights group said the United States, which will host three-quarters of the matches, was experiencing a "human rights emergency" driven by mass deportations, aggressive immigration enforcement and restrictions on protests.

"There are huge risks around this tournament," Steve Cockburn, Amnesty's head of economic and social justice, told Reuters.

"This does not feel like ... the safe, free, and equal World Cup and the inclusive World Cup that was promised eight years ago when it was awarded, but also may be quite different from how it felt even just 18 months ago.

"It's a deeply troubling time in the U.S., which will certainly extend to fans who want to take part in World Cup celebrations."

The U.S., Mexico and Canada will co-host the finals.

FIFA has been contacted for comment.

MASS ARRESTS AND DEPORTATIONS

Amnesty said more than 500,000 people were deported from the U.S. last year, more than six times the capacity of New Jersey's MetLife Stadium which hosts the final.

The group said mass arrests and deportations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other agencies had torn communities apart and could spill into World Cup celebrations.

Amnesty called on FIFA to use its "enormous leverage" with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to secure public guarantees that immigration enforcement would not take place around stadiums, fan zones, watch parties or other World Cup-related events.

"We need clear assurances there will be no ICE presence around venues so people can attend without fear of arbitrary arrest or deportation," Cockburn said.

He called for guarantees that planned protests would be allowed and facilitated.

Amnesty said bans on fans from Senegal, Ivory Coast, Haiti and Iran entering the country should be lifted, and protective measures put in place for LGBTQ+ fans.

RISKS IN MEXICO AND CANADA ALSO

In Mexico, where authorities have announced the deployment of around 100,000 security personnel, including 20,000 troops, the group warned that heavy militarisation could lead to abuses and the suppression of protests.

Mexico has a long history of human rights violations linked to military deployments, including enforced disappearances and torture, Cockburn said.

He noted that residents have already protested against gentrification, housing displacement and water shortages linked to World Cup preparations.

On the opening day of the tournament in Mexico City, women's groups plan to march to demand justice for relatives who have disappeared.

Cockburn said Amnesty wanted FIFA, the security forces and Mexican government to ensure that happened and allow a spotlight on the issue.

In Canada, Amnesty pointed to concerns that World Cup preparations could worsen conditions for homeless people.

The group fears efforts to "beautify" Vancouver and Toronto could lead to the homeless being forcibly moved from encampments, echoing what occurred during the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

The group noted the recent closure of a winter warming centre used by homeless people in Toronto after the venue was booked for FIFA-related activities.

NOT SAYING 'DON'T GO'

"This event will generate billions of dollars of economic impact and bring hundreds of thousands of jobs to our country. The President is focused on making this the greatest World Cup ever while ensuring it is the safest and most secure in history," a White House spokesperson said.

The Office of the Minister of Public Safety said Canada was committed to hosting a World Cup "that reflects our values of respect for human rights, inclusion, and the rule of law".

"We take these issues seriously and remain actively engaged with all levels of government, law enforcement, and community organizations to ensure the tournament is secure, fair, and welcoming for everyone," said a spokesperson.

There was no immediate response from authorities in Mexico.

Amnesty said fans should be aware of the risks and their rights before travelling.

"We're not saying don't go. We're not saying don't enjoy it," Cockburn said. "I really hope the fans do go and enjoy it. But it's been about knowing the reality and making those judgements." REUTERS