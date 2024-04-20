On the Ball

Amid FA Cup controversy, a shock result for Coventry-Manchester United can deliver magic

John Brewin
Coventry City manager Mark Robins will face his former club Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals on April 21. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Apr 20, 2024, 02:07 PM
Published
Apr 20, 2024, 02:05 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Mark Robins was the young striker without whose goal the modern Manchester United would not have happened in quite the same way. At least, that’s the myth. Without Robins’ January 1990 header at Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, it was widely reported that Alex Ferguson would have been sacked as manager. Without Ferguson, no two decades of glory for English football’s biggest club is the logic.

Not quite, said Martin Edwards, the club chairman at the time. Bobby Charlton, powerful within the club’s executive, had retained faith in Ferguson. Later that season, Robins scored in a semi-final replay against Oldham played at Manchester City’s Maine Road ground, perhaps an even more important goal in United’s eventual trajectory.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top