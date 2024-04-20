Amid FA Cup controversy, a shock result for Coventry-Manchester United can deliver magic

Mark Robins was the young striker without whose goal the modern Manchester United would not have happened in quite the same way. At least, that’s the myth. Without Robins’ January 1990 header at Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, it was widely reported that Alex Ferguson would have been sacked as manager. Without Ferguson, no two decades of glory for English football’s biggest club is the logic.

Not quite, said Martin Edwards, the club chairman at the time. Bobby Charlton, powerful within the club’s executive, had retained faith in Ferguson. Later that season, Robins scored in a semi-final replay against Oldham played at Manchester City’s Maine Road ground, perhaps an even more important goal in United’s eventual trajectory.