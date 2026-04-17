American coach targets Copa triumph as 'Matarazzed' mania grips Basque Country

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SEVILLE, Spain, April 17 - When American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo walked through the doors at Real Sociedad a day after Christmas, the Basque club were hovering in 16th place with 17 points from 17 matches.

Four months on, they are fighting for European spots in LaLiga and heading to Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid, with opponents across Spain discovering what it means to be "Matarazzed".

The phrase, born in a moment of live-broadcast euphoria, has become the calling card of a side transformed.

Coined by commentator Alex de Llano during La Real's 2-1 fightback win at Getafe on DAZN, it was a spontaneous nod to the New Jersey-born manager's growing influence.

The quip quickly escaped the commentary box and took on a life of its own in the streets of San Sebastian.

"You have been Matarazzed" now rings out whenever La Real outwit or outplay their rivals – a humorous badge of honour signalling that Matarazzo's daring, attacking team have surprised, outmanoeuvred or simply impressed.

Even the man himself has embraced it. Matarazzo uses the expression in press conferences, explaining its meaning with a smile and acknowledging the bond forged in a matter of weeks with supporters who have fallen for his football and his manner.

From his first training session at Zubieta on December 26, Matarazzo made one thing clear: call him Rino, the nickname used by his family.

The son of Italian immigrants, born 30 minutes away from Manhattan in 1977, he has prioritised trust and unity over tactical tinkering in his first six weeks in charge.

The turnaround has been striking.

La Real, once peering anxiously over their shoulders at the relegation zone, are now one of Spain's form teams and preparing to face Diego Simeone's Atletico at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, chasing a fourth Spanish Cup and second in six years.

MATARAZZO'S PATH NOT STRAIGHTFORWARD

The 48-year-old Matarazzo's path to this point has been anything but straightforward.

A Columbia University graduate in Applied Mathematics in 1999, he shelved advanced calculus for a shot at a playing career. When Italy offered little opportunity, he moved to Germany without speaking the language, never rising beyond the fourth division but building connections that would shape his future.

On the German FA's 62nd coaching course, he met Julian Nagelsmann. The pair shared a room in Hennef and, years later, Nagelsmann, the current Germany manager, appointed him as his assistant coach at Hoffenheim in January 2018.

After nearly two seasons, Matarazzo struck out on his own at VfB Stuttgart, guiding them to promotion into the Bundesliga, before returning to Hoffenheim and securing Europa League qualification.

Sacked in November 2024, he worked as a pundit during last year's Club World Cup and missed out on the chance to lead the United States at the World Cup, a role that went to Mauricio Pochettino.

Now, with silverware at Real Sociedad within reach, belief is flowing as freely as the slogans.

'I'm very optimistic; I think we have a chance. I really believe in it,' said Rino after last weekend's 3-3 draw at home to Alaves.

If La Real prevail on Saturday, Atletico may simply have to accept it: they will have been Matarazzed. REUTERS