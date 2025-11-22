American-based investor group acquires minority stake in Serie A side Cagliari

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

epa12512191 Cagliari's Michael Folorunsho (L) challenges for the ball with Como’s Nico Paz during the Italian serie A soccer match between Como and Cagliari at Giuseppe Sinigaglia stadium in Como, Italy, 08 November 2025. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

An American-based investor group, led by Maurizio Fiori of Praxis Capital Management, has acquired a minority stake in Cagliari, the Italian Serie A side said on Nov 21.

Cagliari, who are 14th in the Italian top flight and sit three points above the relegation zone, received approval earlier in November to build a new stadium on the island of Sardinia, where they are based.

“The partnership is based on a shared long-term vision, focused on supporting the development of the new stadium project and driving the structural growth and strengthening of Cagliari Calcio,” the club said in a statement.

“President Tommaso Giulini will retain full control and operational leadership of the club.”

Cagliari, whose sole title came way back in 1969-70, are the latest Serie A side to attract investment from the United States in the last six years after Inter Milan, AS Roma, AC Milan, Atalanta, Hellas Verona and others. REUTERS