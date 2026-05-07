Amad Diallo says Manchester United squad happy if Michael Carrick stays

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Manchester United winger Amad Diallo believes that everyone at the club will be happy to see Michael Carrick continue as manager next season.

LONDON – Amad Diallo has no doubt that “everyone” at Manchester United would be pleased to see Michael Carrick carry on as head coach next season.

Carrick, the 44-year-old former United midfielder and captain, returned to Old Trafford as interim boss until the end of the campaign shortly after the end of Ruben Amorim’s ill-fated reign in January.

He has overseen a huge upturn in the Red Devils’ fortunes and United have qualified for the Champions League with three games to spare.

Kobbie Mainoo said the players “want to die for” Carrick following a 3-2 victory over Liverpool on Sunday that left third-placed United six points clear of their arch-rivals in the Premier League table.

Carrick’s long-term future at Old Trafford remains in doubt, however.

“Honestly, it’s not the player who decides who is going to stay here next season, but what I can say (is) everyone is happy to have him as manager,” Diallo told Sky Sports.

“Everyone is with him. He’s that manager who has a good relationship with every player, so we are really happy to have him as manager and, yeah, we will be happy if we have him next season as manager.”

Diallo has not scored or provided an assist since Carrick’s appointment, but the manager has still lauded the 23-year-old for his work-rate and overall impact.

“Even when you are in tough moments, he’s there to talk to you, he’s there to help you,” Diallo explained.

“I think the biggest change maybe is because the team is now more impactful. Like in the dressing room, we are really together. Every mistake is not a problem, your mistake is my mistake, so we are a team that doesn’t care if you do a mistake, you go again, so we go forward, we want to win as a team.”

His comments came after midfielder Casemiro also backed Carrick for the permanent job, saying that he has “demonstrated good qualities” and he is doing an “incredible job”.

United are next in action away to mid-table Sunderland on Saturday.

The match will see Diallo return to the Stadium of Light, where he had a season-long loan in 2022-23.

“I really enjoyed my time in Sunderland. Honestly, I have nothing bad to say about the club,” added the Ivory Coast international.

“Now I’m one of the big fans because I watch every game when they play, so I’m so happy for what they did this season.” AFP, REUTERS



