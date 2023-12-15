Always a tough game against Crystal Palace, claims Man City boss Pep Guardiola

LONDON – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is aware that his team are in an unfamiliar fourth spot ahead of this weekend’s English Premier League fixtures, and will be keen to escape from their mini slump as soon as possible.

The champions had to stage a 2-1 comeback victory over lowly Luton Town last weekend, which brought some sort of relief following draws with Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, and a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa.

With Liverpool, Arsenal and surprise package Villa above them in the standings, Guardiola knows there is no other way than to continue winning so as not to fall further, starting with a home league clash against Crystal Palace on Dec 16.

“Always has been a tough game, so will be a tough game,” he said of Palace.

“How they defend is brilliant, set pieces. Tough game, always has been here. Never easy against Roy Hodgson, (former manager Patrick) Vieira too, but especially with Roy.”

Guardiola was also asked if he could see himself managing for the many years to come, just like the 76-year-old Hodgson, to which the 52-year-old said: “I don’t think so, but you never know.

“He has the fire and passion inside to still be there. His teams are really good, did incredibly well against Liverpool.”

That Liverpool game against Palace last weekend ended in a 2-1 victory for the Reds, who needed a stoppage-time winner from Harvey Elliott to seal the points.

City are just four points behind Jurgen Klopp’s leaders and Guardiola will be banking on taking all three at home.

It should be noted that although his men drew 3-3 with Tottenham the last time out at the Etihad Stadium, City have not suffered a single defeat the whole of 2023 in front of their home fans.

That statistic would be a worry for Palace, while Guardiola would also be buoyed by the fact that City have lost just one of their previous nine meetings with the Eagles.

He would, however, likely be without star striker Erling Haaland due to a foot injury, while Kevin de Bruyne and Jeremy Doku are already ruled out of this match.

On Haaland, Guardiola said: “We see the doctors and we will see. He’s had treatment (away). I dont think so (that he can play against Palace), maybe he surprises me.”

The City boss had the luxury of resting his key players before the 3-2 Champions League win at Red Star Belgrade in midweek, having already qualified for the round of 16.

The likes of Bernardo Silva, Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden and Rodri could all be recalled to the line-up against Palace.

As for Hodgson’s side, the Eagles will not have the services of the injured Cheick Doucoure, Rob Holding, Dean Henderson, Eberechi Eze and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Jordan Ayew is suspended for this game.