All down to us to pressure Arsenal, says Man City assistant Kolo Toure

– Manchester City have gone under the radar this 2025-26 season, but they know very well they are emerging as the main challengers to Premier League leaders Arsenal, who are just two points ahead.

Next up for Pep Guardiola’s City is a trip to high-flying Crystal Palace on Dec 14.

The Spaniard was supposed to speak to journalists on Dec 12 to preview the match, but he missed the press conference with a “personal issue”. In his absence, his assistant Kolo Toure took over media duties.

“We just focus on what we can do. We know the quality of Arsenal, they have a really strong squad, fantastic manager, but it’s all down to us,” said the Ivorian, who also confirmed that Guardiola will be fine and in the dugout for the game.

“I think what we’re doing at the moment is good because we play well, we find a way to get some results, and of course, I know that the team can be better. We are improving, we are growing.

“When you play and work for Man City, you know that every competition is very important and the target is to win them. That’s why every day we’re working hard to make sure we can put the team under pressure and try to win the trophies that we can.”

Guardiola’s men, seeking their fifth successive win in all competitions, can take heart from the fact that they have not been beaten at Selhurst Park since 2015.

But they face a tough task against fourth-place Palace, who have the tightest defence in the league apart from Arsenal, with just 12 goals conceded.

The Eagles have reached 26 points after 15 Premier League matches – their best start to a top-flight campaign and double the tally they had at this stage of the 2024-25 season.

The highlight of 2025 for Oliver Glasner’s team was beating City in the FA Cup final, ensuring European qualification. Now Palace, having already beaten Liverpool at home this season, sit in the top four with even higher ambitions.

“They’re a top team, they’re really good, fourth in the league, difficult to score goals against them,” added Toure. “But for us, we know that if we play our football, work hard as a team, we can beat any team.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Dec 13 appears to be a nailed-on home win for the Gunners, who last week suffered their first defeat since August when they fell 2-1 to Aston Villa.

Wolves, with just two points from 15 games, are on track for the worst season in Premier League history . That unwanted title is held by Derby County, who ended the 2007-08 campaign with just 11 points.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal slipped up against Villa and City took full advantage, but they bounced back in the Champions League in midweek, beating Club Brugge 3-0 to make it six wins out of six in Europe.

“After any defeat, you want to put it right straight away, and we certainly did that and put ourselves in a great position in the Champions League,” said Arteta.

“Now it’s about Wolves and focusing back on the Premier League... obviously it’s a massive opportunity for us again to to win the game and put ourselves in a great position.”

Elsewhere, the north-east of England will be buzzing as Sunderland host Newcastle United on Dec 14 in the first Premier League Tyne-Wear derby in nine years. Sunderland’s impressive return to the top flight sees them ninth with 23 points, while Newcastle trail by a point in 12th.

The Stadium of Light is expected to deliver a fiery atmosphere for one of English football’s fiercest derbies. AFP, REUTERS