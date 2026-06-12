Alisson Becker unfazed by doubts over Brazil heading into World Cup

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Brazil's Alisson Becker during the press conference ahead of their World Cup match against Morocco.

MORRISTOWN – Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker insisted on Thursday that doubts about the record five-time champions could work in the team’s favour at the World Cup, as they prepare to get their campaign in North America up and running.

“It is a good thing that there are some doubts about the team, because that has been the case on other occasions in the past,” pointed out the Liverpool shot-stopper, with a nod to Brazil teams at previous tournaments who were not considered favourites but went on to lift the trophy.

Brazilians are impatiently waiting for the Selecao to become world champions again, 24 years after they last lifted the trophy. They did not go into the 2002 edition in Japan and South Korea as the leading contenders, and they are not seen as the top dogs for the 2026 World Cup in North America either.

Most discussions around potential winners have centred around holders Argentina, European champions Spain and 2022 runners-up France, with England and Portugal often being mentioned too.

“The current team has different characteristics compared to past sides. That last (qualifying) period was very difficult for all the players, for various reasons,” added Alisson, who was speaking to reporters at Brazil’s tournament base in New Jersey.

“The most important thing is how we feel now, and we hope that translates into us getting a good result against Morocco.”

Carlo Ancelotti’s side qualified in fifth place in the 10-team South American qualifying group after a messy campaign in which two coaches were fired before the Italian arrived a year ago.

But they have won their last three friendly outings, including beating Panama 6-2 and Egypt 2-1 last week.

They now face Morocco at the MetLife Stadium in their first game in Group C on Saturday.

The meeting of the sides who are sixth and seventh respectively in the current FIFA rankings is perhaps the standout match-up of the group stage at the sprawling, 48-team tournament.

Both nations are hoping to get off to a strong start, with Brazil next facing outsiders Haiti before concluding the opening round against Scotland.

Brazil won the last World Cup held in the United States in 1994, but performances at recent editions have been disappointing – they have gone out in the quarter-finals in four of the last five tournaments, as well as losing 7-1 to Germany in the 2014 semis on home soil.

This will be a third World Cup for Alisson, the 33-year-old who played every game for the team at Russia 2018 and all but one match in 2022.

The 2018 campaign ended with defeat against Belgium in the last eight, before they were eliminated on penalties by Croatia in Qatar.

“On what happened in the past, I think in football you can’t afford to spend time wallowing,” he said, before hailing the arrival of Ancelotti.

“Since Ancelotti came in, the atmosphere has been transformed. He has such a strong presence and doesn’t focus on controversial issues.”

Meanwhile in other major news on Thursday, Japan captain Wataru Endo was ruled out of the World Cup with injury and also announced his international retirement, three days before his team’s opener against the Netherlands.

The Liverpool midfielder pulled out of the tournament after failing to recover from a foot injury, and was replaced in Japan’s squad by Borussia Monchengladbach’s Shuto Machino.

The 33-year-old Endo said on social media that he was “frustrated” at not being able to play but backed his team to impress in Group F, where they face the Dutch, Tunisia and Sweden.

“There will definitely come a time in the future when Japan win the World Cup, so let’s believe in that and support the team,” he wrote on X.

“Let’s bring the strength of Japan together so that that moment can happen at this tournament in North America.”

He added: “I have decided to retire from the national team. From now on, I will be supporting Japan as just another fan.” AFP