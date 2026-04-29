Algeria's Luca Zidane suffers jaw and chin fractures

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April 28 - Granada goalkeeper Luca Zidane has suffered fractures to his jaw and chin in a 4-2 LaLiga 2 defeat by Almeria, leaving his participation in the World Cup with Algeria in doubt.

The son of France great Zinedine Zidane left the pitch late on Sunday after suffering a concussion in a clash with an opponent.

Local media reports said the goalkeeper could miss playing for his country at the tournament, which will be held in North America from June 11 to July 19.

"Medical tests performed on Luca Zidane, following the concussion he suffered in the last match against UD Almeria, reveal that the goalkeeper also suffered a fracture in his jaw and chin," Granada said in a statement on Monday.

Luca Zidane, who was born in Marseille, switched allegiance to Algeria after playing for France at junior level. He helped his side reach the quarter-finals of the most recent Africa Cup of Nations.

The 27-year-old has played 26 matches in LaLiga 2, with Granada sitting 14th on 45 points.

Algeria will face defending champions Argentina on June 16 before taking on Jordan and Austria in Group J. REUTERS