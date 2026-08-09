Algeria seal maiden Women’s World Cup qualification

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Aug 8 - Algeria have secured a first qualification for the Women’s World Cup after a 2-1 victory over 10-player Ivory Coast in their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final in Casablanca on Saturday.

Second half goals from Ines Khiri and Amira Ould Braham sealed victory for the North African side as they came from behind after Ines Konan had given the Ivorians the lead.

The latter had the dangerous Nsira Ouedraogo sent off in the 41st minute for a boot to the face of Algerian goalkeeper Chloe N'Gazi and also missed a second-half penalty as Rebecca Elloh hit the post when the score was 1-1.

The four Cup of Nations semi-finalists qualify for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil that will be staged from June 24 to July 25 next year.

Ivory Coast’s dream remains alive as they will play the loser of Sunday’s fourth quarter-final between Ghana and Malawi on Thursday for a place in FIFA’s inter-confederation play-offs, where three additional World Cup tickets are up for grabs. REUTERS