Algeria name Hemdani as new coach

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ALGIERS, Sept 5 - Brahim Hemdani was named as Algeria’s new coach on Saturday, just weeks before they begin their qualifiers for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

French-born Hemdani, who played at Olympique de Marseille and Rangers in Scotland, won two caps for Algeria in 2008 but had a limited coaching career with amateur clubs in France before being appointed coach of Algeria’s under-20 side two months ago.

He has now been catapulted to the senior side, replacing Vladimir Petkovic, who left after the World Cup despite Algeria reaching the last 32.

Algeria will begin their Cup of Nations qualifying campaign against Zambia in Tizi-Ouzou on September 25 and then Burundi away four days later. REUTERS