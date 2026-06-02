Algeria hope to turn talent into results on World Cup return

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CAIRO, June 2 - Algeria return to the World Cup for the first time since 2014 carrying the familiar mix of promise, pressure and unpredictability that has long defined one of Africa's most gifted footballing nations.

Drawn in Group J alongside holders Argentina, Austria and tournament debutants Jordan, the Desert Foxes face a stern test of whether their gifted squad can finally deliver on the biggest stage.

The years since Algeria's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations triumph have brought more frustration than fulfilment.

Failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after a dramatic playoff defeat by Cameroon still lingers, while the 2025 Nations Cup ended in disappointment despite a perfect group-stage campaign. Algeria looked among the favourites before a quarter-final loss to Nigeria revived doubts over their ability to deliver in decisive moments.

Captain Riyad Mahrez remains the team's creative focal point.

The former Manchester City winger, now playing in Saudi Arabia, still dictates Algeria's rhythm with his composure and technical quality, but the side are increasingly looking to a younger generation to ease the burden.

Wolfsburg striker Mohamed Amoura has emerged as one of Algeria's main attacking threats, offering pace and directness alongside Mahrez's craft.

Manchester City defender Rayan Ait-Nouri brings energy and attacking thrust from left back, while young winger Adil Boulbina has added to the growing sense of long-term promise around the squad.

Yet uncertainty continues to shadow Algeria.

Coach Vladimir Petkovic has struggled at times to mould the side's attacking talent into a cohesive unit, while defensive inconsistency has repeatedly undermined their progress in major tournaments.

A goalkeeping crisis has added to the concerns.

Anthony Mandrea has been ruled out, while Luca Zidane and Melvin Mastil have both been called up despite injury problems, prompting Algeria to turn to Oussama Benbot despite his recent international retirement.

Benbot stepped away from the national team after being an unused substitute at the Nations Cup in Morocco earlier this year, but the USM Alger goalkeeper has been recalled to the squad.

His reputation has risen after helping his club to win the African Confederation Cup with a shootout victory over Egypt's Zamalek in May. REUTERS