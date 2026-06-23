Algeria coach says win over Jordan boosts confidence ahead of Austria crunch match 

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SANTA CLARA – Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic said his side’s 2-1 comeback win over Jordan at the World Cup on Monday had given them confidence ahead of their final Group J match against Austria.

Algeria rebounded from their 3-0 defeat by Argentina to overhaul Jordan with two second-half goals at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, eliminating their opponents.

“I think ultimately we’ve produced two good performances. We deserve to win this game, and it certainly gives us a lot of confidence and belief ahead of our next match,” said Petkovic at the post-match press conference.

He also said that his team were made to pay for a defensive lapse when Jordan’s Nizar Al-Rashdan opened the scoring in the first half. Nadhir Benbouali and Amine Gouiri then scored second-half goals off set pieces as Algeria rallied.

Jordan are a solid, combative side and deserved their place at the World Cup, Petkovic added.

Algeria are level on three points with Austria, three behind defending champions Argentina, who have already qualified for the round of 32.

“What mattered for us was to win this match, to stay in the hunt, to make it through to the knockout stage, and ultimately to have our fate in our own hands,” Petkovic added. “Nothing has yet been decided, but we’re in a good position.”

Meanwhile, Jordan coach Jamal Sellami said his players’ inexperience may have cost them against Algeria, but he was proud of their World Cup campaign despite their early exit.

Jordan bow out of their first World Cup after consecutive defeats – they lost 3-1 to Austria in their opener.

“The Algerian team did some substitutions that might have made a difference. They had a very tall offensive player... I think our lack of experience allowed them to score from two corner kicks when we were waiting to make our own substitutions with the cooling break,” Sellami said.

“Generally speaking, we had a great match, and we should be proud of our performance. Very first experience in the World Cup, we were better than the first match. Now for us facing Argentina is an opportunity. It’s an opportunity for us to perform well and leave a great mark worthy of Jordanian football.”

Sellami, who is Moroccan, also said Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein had visited the players’ dressing room after the match and offered them congratulations.

“Whenever you lose, there is always a negative feeling you’re not in the best state of mind as the players that they have shown, but his words were a tonic for their spirit,” he said. REUTERS