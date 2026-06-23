Algeria coach says win over Jordan boosts confidence ahead of Austria crunch match

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SANTA CLARA, California, June 22 - Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic said his side’s 2-1 comeback win over Jordan at the World Cup on Monday had given them confidence ahead of their final Group J match against Austria.

• Algeria rebounded from their 3-0 defeat by Argentina to overhaul Jordan with two second-half goals at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, eliminating their opponents.

• "I think ultimately we’ve produced two good performances. We deserve to win this game, and it certainly gives us a lot of confidence and belief ahead of our next match," said Petkovic at the post-match press conference.

• He said his team were made to pay for a defensive lapse when Jordan's Nizar Al-Rashdan opened the scoring in the first half.

• Jordan are a solid, combative side and deserved their place at the World Cup, he added.

• Algeria are level on three points with Austria, three behind defending champions Argentina, who have already qualified for the round of 32.

• "What mattered for us was to win this match, to stay in the hunt, to make it through to the knockout stage, and ultimately to have our fate in our own hands," Petkovic said. "Nothing has yet been decided, but we’re in a good position.” REUTERS