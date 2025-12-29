Algeria advance to Afcon last 16, Cameroon hold Ivory Coast

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Algeria attacker Riyad Mahrez scoring the winner from the penalty spot in their 1-0 2025 Africa Cup of Nations triumph over Burkina Faso at the Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan in Rabat on Dec 28.

RABAT – A hard-nosed performance helped Algeria become the third country, after Egypt and Nigeria, to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) after they edged out Burkina Faso 1-0 in Rabat via a Riyad Mahrez penalty on Dec 28.

Defending champions Ivory Coast failed to join the trio after drawing 1-1 with Cameroon in a lively Marrakesh showdown.

Elsewhere, Mozambique ended a 39-wait for a first Afcon victory by beating Gabon 3-2 while Sudan got back into contention for a last-16 slot by beating Equatorial Guinea 1-0 in Casablanca.

Captain Mahrez converted from the spot midway through the first half and Algeria then held on to win a bruising contest against a determined Burkinabe outfit.

The penalty that decided the game was awarded when Manchester City’s Rayan Ait-Nouri was bundled over.

Mahrez made no mistake with his 23rd-minute spot kick, as he followed up his brace in the opening 3-0 win over Sudan to take his tally at this Afcon to three goals.

The former Leicester City and Manchester City winger now has nine goals at the tournament, an Algerian record.

Algeria, African champions in 1990 and in 2019, have the maximum six points after two games in Group E and are yet to concede a goal, with Vladimir Petkovic’s side living up to their billing as one of the pre-tournament favourites.

France legend Zinedine Zidane was among the 18,522 crowd to watch his son Luca play in goal for the Desert Foxes – he was also at the win over Sudan .

“We knew before that they would be very tough but we said we would have to fight against it, also be dirty, tackle very hard and we did that well today,” said Man of the Match Ibrahim Maza of Algeria.

Petkovic added: “We were slightly better in taking advantage of taking the opportunity we got. I think Burkina Faso will be successful if they continue playing the way they did tonight.”

In Casablanca, Sudan boosted their chances of qualifying from the same group after a Saul Coco own goal gave them victory over Equatorial Guinea in a scrappy affair.

Unlucky Torino centre-back Coco saw the ball come off him and ricochet into the net in the 74th minute when his teammate Luis Asue attempted to clear a free kick.

Sudan hosted and won the 1970 Afcon, but this was just their second victory in 18 matches across six tournament appearances since.

Sudan are competing in Morocco despite the country having been devastated since a civil war broke out between the army and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in April 2023.

In Group F, Manchester United winger Amad Diallo scored for reigning champions Ivory Coast in a draw with Cameroon that left them sharing top spot.

Diallo struck after 51 minutes for his second Afcon goal, having notched the match-winner against Mozambique four days ago.

Ivory Coast coach Emerse Fae was quoted by L’Equipe as saying of Diallo: “A complete player. He can score and dribble. The advantage with him playing as a wing-back at Manchester is he also developed defensive habits.”

But the lead lasted only five minutes before a shot from Junior Tchamadeu took a deflection off Ghislain Konan to bring five-time champions Cameroon level.

Said Fae: “This is the kind of match we love at the Afcon, a high-level game. Both teams played with intensity, they created chances, neither side shut down the game. A draw was a fair result against a compact Cameroon side that caused us problems with their tactics.”

Cameroon boss David Pagou, meanwhile, said his team “stood up to a mature team full of individual talent”, and praised their “flawless defensive solidity”.

Ivory Coast and Cameroon have four points each, one more than Mozambique.

Mozambique ended a long wait for a first Afcon victory by beating Gabon in a thriller in southern coastal city Agadir.

The Mambas began the match having drawn four and lost 12 since making the first of six appearances at the tournament in 1986.

“Today was a historic day. We overcame so many difficulties and obstacles to get here and achieve something no one expected of us,” said Mozambique coach Chiquinho Conde.

“Even our most optimistic fans would not have imagined a victory over Gabon. People said Mozambique would never win a match. I had the honour of leading the national team to this victory.”

Goals from Faisal Bangal, Geny Catamo and Diogo Calila won a see-saw struggle for the Mozambicans, who led 2-1 at half-time.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alex Moucketou-Moussounda netted for Gabon, who twice halved two-goal deficits before suffering a second straight loss after previously falling to Cameroon. AFP