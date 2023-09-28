Alexander Isak scores as Manchester City crash out of League Cup at Newcastle

LONDON - Manchester City crashed out of the League Cup with a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle on Wednesday as Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool booked their places in the last 16.

Alexander Isak scored the only goal at St James’ Park in a clash between two much-changed sides.

City won the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup last season, but any dream of surpassing that feat with an unprecedented quadruple was swiftly brought to an end.

Erling Haaland was left on the bench by City coach Pep Guardiola for the full 90 minutes and his presence was missed in a toothless display.

Eddie Howe also rang the changes from an 8-0 thrashing of Sheffield United at the weekend.

But it was not until the Newcastle boss introduced Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes at half-time that the hosts took control.

Isak had the simple task of slotting home at the far post after a burst from Joelinton opened up the City defence.

“A win like this can elevate us,” said Howe.

“First-half we tried to rotate the squad and keep our players fresh. Second-half we were better for sure, but when you bring on players like Anthony Gordon and Bruno, they’re high level players.”

Newcastle’s reward is a fourth-round trip to Manchester United in a repeat of last season’s final.

Chelsea bounce back

Chelsea prevented the crisis at Stamford Bridge deepening as Nicolas Jackson’s goal beat Brighton 1-0.

The Senegalese’s wastefulness in front of goal has been partly to blame for the Blues’ return of one win in their opening six Premier League games under Mauricio Pochettino.

But Jackson coolly slotted home from the impressive Cole Palmer’s pass on 50 minutes.