Alcaraz set for Bernabeu experience as stadium to install practice clay court for Madrid Open

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Tennis - Qatar Open - Khalifa International Tennis and Squash complex, Doha, Qatar - February 21, 2026 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during the final match against France's Arthur Fils REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

March 27 - World number one Carlos Alcaraz could realise a long-held dream by stepping onto the turf of Real Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium, after Madrid Open organisers announced on Friday plans to install a practice court inside the iconic soccer venue.

The Bernabeu, which has increasingly embraced its role as a multi-purpose arena beyond soccer, will host a temporary clay practice court for tournament players from April 23 to 30.

The facility will serve as a supplementary training venue during the Madrid Open, a tournament the 22-year-old Alcaraz - a lifelong Real Madrid fan - has won twice, in 2023 and 2024.

While the Caja Magica will remain the tournament's primary training hub, the Bernabeu setup offers players an opportunity to experience tennis in one of sport's most storied stadiums.

Unlike the public practice sessions at the Caja Magica, however, training at the Bernabeu will be closed to fans.

The Bernabeu's transformation into a multi-sport venue has gathered pace in recent months. In November, it staged Spain's first official regular-season NFL game, when the Miami Dolphins faced the Washington Commanders.

The 2026 edition of the Madrid Open runs from April 20 to May 3. REUTERS