Albirex Niigata stage late comeback to sink Lion City Sailors

Speaking through a translator, forward Seia Kunori said: “At the time we conceded a goal no one was down and no one gave up. Hassan needed to stop because of concussion, and everybody thought about him and tried to win the game for him.”

The team’s desire was epitomised by coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga’s uncharacteristically wild celebration after their second goal. The 55-year-old jumped into the crowd of players as they celebrated on the pitch.

He said: “We are not a club which can spend a lot of money to bring good players from outside, but we have good young players who work hard to improve. I felt that those players improved during the game and I couldn’t contain my joy.”

Sailors coach Aleksandar Rankovic, whose side lost to Brunei DPMM last week, said: “Every defeat is difficult but this one is a little bit more so.

“I think we have to be very realistic. We have to fight for the second spot so that (we can qualify for) the Asian Champions League.”

The first half proved to be an end-to-end affair. Zivkovic, who was making his first start, thought he scored his first goal for the Sailors in the 10th minute, only for his fine finish to be denied by the offside flag. Three minutes later, Kunori saw his snapshot tipped away by an outstretched Zharfan Rohaizad.

In the 26th minute, Maxime Lestienne saw his effort blocked on the line by Kishimoto, who unintentionally kicked Hassan as a result. The custodian was forced off 10 minutes later and subsequently taken to hospital.

The game was brought to life in the 69th minute after Albirex captain Asahi Yokokawa was adjudged to have handled the ball in his penalty area. Zivkovic sent substitute goalkeeper Hyrulnizam Juma’at the wrong way from the spot.

But the visitors could not hold on to their lead, as Shodai Yokoyama sneaked the ball into the near post following neat build-up play in the 80th minute.

Just two minutes later, Kunori’s shot was flicked on by Tadanari Lee into the back of the net to hand Albirex the advantage. Three minutes into stoppage time, Abdul Rasaq had a golden chance to restore parity, only to see his effort crash off the crossbar.

There was still time for Albirex to add a third, with Riku Fukashiro hitting the final nail in the Sailors’ coffin, after finishing off a counter-attack in the 95th minute.