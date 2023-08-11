Albirex Niigata retain Singapore Premier League title after 3-2 win over Tanjong Pagar

SINGAPORE – Albirex Niigata won their sixth Singapore Premier League (SPL) title after a 3-2 victory over Tanjong Pagar at Jurong East Stadium on Friday Night.

The White Swans extended their unbeaten run to 12, with their last loss coming against Lion City Sailors on May 21.

The result confirms Albirex as champions with two games left. They have 56 points, while second-place Sailors have 46 with three matches remaining.

The Japanese side have recorded 18 wins, the most in the league this season, along with two draws and two defeats. They own the league’s best offence (76 goals) and defence (19 conceded), proof of their superiority in all areas.

They were made to sweat early on Friday though, with Tanjong Pagar getting the first clear-cut chance of the game, Syukri Bashir firing wide in the 14th minute with only Hassan Sunny to beat.

Albirex took control three minutes later through Shuto Komaki. The 23-year-old winger received the ball from Sho Fuwa and fired a fierce shot into the top corner.

They had opportunities to extend their lead before the break but efforts from Shodai Yokoyama, Junki Yoshimura, Tadanari Lee and Seia Kunori were either off-target or denied by Jaguars goalkeeper Fashah Iskandar.