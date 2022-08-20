Albirex announce tie-up with ITE College West

Singapore Premier League (SPL) side Albirex Niigata yesterday announced a collaboration with ITE College West, which was made official just before the White Swans' SPL match with Tampines Rovers at the Jurong East Stadium.

As part of the tie-up, Albirex will provide training opportunities and exposure for the school's students who are enrolled in the football co-curricular activity through combined training sessions with their youth squads, which comprise mainly local players.

Albirex may also award scholarships to ITE College West players who do well academically and offer trials to talent-spotted players.

Off the pitch, both sides will also work together on industry projects pertaining to football coaching techniques, analytics and relevant technology. Albirex will offer internship opportunities to students from fitness or sports-related courses and ITE College West staff may also be attached to the club.

Both parties also plan to jointly organise football-themed community outreach activities for residents in the South West District.

Title-chasing Albirex celebrated the collaboration by beating Tampines 4-2.

A brace apiece by in-form strikers Kodai Tanaka and Ilhan Fandi helped the Japanese side pull level on 45 points with leaders Lion City Sailors, albeit having played a game more.

Boris Kopitovic and Kyoga Nakamura found the net for Tampines.