Albirex and Deinze build new pathway to Europe for local youngsters

SINGAPORE – Lions starlet Ilhan Fandi may be the sole Singaporean footballer playing for a European club now, but Albirex Niigata and KMSK Deinze, his former and current clubs, believe he need not be the only one, as South-east Asians have what it takes to get there.

On Friday, Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions Albirex announced the Rising Star Singapore project in partnership with Belgian second-tier club Deinze, which opens up another pathway to Europe for local aspiring footballers.

There will be trials on Nov 11 and 12, culminating in a final cut on Nov 19 for their Under-15 and Under-17 Centres of Excellence teams.

Outstanding youngsters from these trials will then go on a free training stint in 2024 with Deinze, who signed Ilhan after the youngster had a breakthrough SPL season with Albirex in 2022.

This will be a pilot project that could become an annual programme.

Albirex chairman Daisuke Korenaga said: “We believe this will be a valuable project to connect Singapore and worldwide football, and we dream that Singaporean players will play on the world stage.”

The four selection criteria are technical ability, tactical awareness, collective understanding of the game and physical, social and mental qualities, said Albirex director of methodology Marcal Trulls Sevillano, who is also their head of youth development.