Alaves stage stunning comeback from 3-0 down to sink Celta 4-3 in LaLiga

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March 22 - Deportivo Alaves produced one of the comebacks of the season on Sunday, recovering from 3-0 down after 37 minutes to stun hosts Celta Vigo 4-3 and haul themselves three points clear of the LaLiga relegation zone.

Celta's total first-half dominance gave way to a breathtaking Alaves fightback that turned delirium into despair for the home fans at Celta's Balaidos stadium in Galicia.

Celta, buoyed by their recent Europa League elimination of Olympique Lyonnais to advance to the quarter-finals, tore into a passive Alaves defence from the start. Ferran Jutgla helped himself to a brace, tormenting the visitors at will, with Hugo Alvarez adding to the party to leave the visitors in tatters.

Only a goal from Toni Martinez just before halftime offered a flicker of hope, softening the blow of a scoreline that would have plunged Alaves into the drop zone.

New manager Quique Sanchez Flores rolled the dice at the break, making four substitutions that transformed his side beyond recognition. The Basque team emerged with renewed pace and intensity, and suddenly Celta could not cope.

Angel Perez hauled Alaves back into contention before Martinez completed a superb individual display by netting the equaliser in the 74th minute. Four minutes later, Abderrahman Rebbach sealed the remarkable turnaround with a stunning strike to spark wild celebrations among the travelling support.

The victory lifts Alaves three points above the relegation places and hands Sanchez Flores a result his players will not soon forget. REUTERS