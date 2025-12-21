Alario double fires Estudiantes to Champions Trophy win over Platense

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 20 - Lucas Alario was on target twice as Estudiantes de La Plata snatched a 2-1 comeback win over Platense to claim Argentina's Champions Trophy in San Nicolas on Saturday.

After a scoreless first half, Platense went ahead five minutes after the break through Franco Zapiola.

Estudiantes' dominance finally paid off in the 79th minute when left winger Edwuin Cetre's cross was headed first by Fabricio Perez and finished off with another header by Alario.

Estudiantes grabbed the winner in the first minute of stoppage time when Alario scored from Cetre's corner.

Estudiantes had qualified for the Champions Trophy following a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Racing Club in the Argentine Torneo Clausura final. Platense qualified as this year's Apertura champions. REUTERS