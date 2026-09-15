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Al Taawoun hit with stadium closure and fine over 'Jota' chants

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Sept 15 - The Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s Disciplinary and Ethics Committee on Tuesday ordered Al Taawoun to play their next two home Saudi Pro League matches behind closed doors and fined the club 100,000 riyals ($26,660) after supporters chanted the name of the late Portugal forward Diogo Jota during Saturday's match against Al Hilal.

• The sanctions stem from an incident involving Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves, a close friend and former teammate of Jota, who died in a car crash in Spain last year alongside his brother Andre Silva. Neves was among the pallbearers at Jota's funeral.

• Videos circulated on social media appeared to show sections of the crowd chanting "Jota" during Al Hilal's 6-0 win over Al Taawoun. Neves reacted by pointing to his eye and then toward the sky before saying after the match: "I hope they don't go to pray afterwards."

• The chants sparked widespread criticism, including from Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who urged authorities to take strong action.

• Al Hilal said it had filed a complaint with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, describing the chants as offensive and unacceptable, while Al Taawoun condemned the behaviour and said it did not represent the club or its supporters. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.