Al-Shabab's Rakitic scores winner on his debut

Al-Shabab midfielder Ivan Rakitic scored on his debut to secure a 1-0 win over 10-man Damac in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

Former Croatia international Rakitic, who moved from Sevilla last month, struck from outside the area in the 82nd minute.

Damac were reduced to 10 players when Sanusi Hawsawi was dismissed for a second yellow card in the 67th.

Tenth-placed Al-Shabab have 24 points from 20 matches, while Damac are sixth with 30.

The 35-year-old Rakitic won over 100 caps from 2007-2019, helping Croatia finish runners-up at the 2018 World Cup. REUTERS