Al-Nassr's Ronaldo red-carded as Al-Hilal win Saudi Super Cup semi-final

Soccer Football - Saudi Super Cup - Semi Final - Al Hilal v Al Nassr - Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - April 9, 2024 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo clashes with Al Hilal's Ali Al Bulayhi before being shown a red card by referee Mohammed Al Hoaish REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer Football - Saudi Super Cup - Semi Final - Al Hilal v Al Nassr - Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - April 9, 2024 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo is shown a red card by referee Mohammed Al Hoaish after clashing with Al Hilal's Ali Al Bulayhi REUTERS/Rula Rouhana
Soccer Football - Saudi Super Cup - Semi Final - Al Hilal v Al Nassr - Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - April 8, 2024 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action before Otavio scored a goal that was later disallowed REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer Football - Saudi Super Cup - Semi Final - Al Hilal v Al Nassr - Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - April 9, 2024 Al Nassr's Sadio Mane in action with Al Hilal's Ali Al Bulaihi REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer Football - Saudi Super Cup - Semi Final - Al Hilal v Al Nassr - Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - April 9, 2024 Al Hilal's Malcom celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Stringer
Updated
Apr 09, 2024, 06:14 AM
Published
Apr 09, 2024, 06:14 AM

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off late on as his side lost 2-1 to city rivals Al-Hilal in their Saudi Super Cup semi-final after a heated clash in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Portugal's record scorer was shown a straight red card four minutes from time for elbowing an opponent when his side were 2-0 down before they scored a late consolation.

Jorge Jesus' Al-Hilal opened the scoring in the 62nd minute when Salem Al-Dawsari slotted the ball into the bottom right corner from a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic flick after a quick break.

Brazilian forward Malcolm doubled the lead in the 72nd with a fine header after Michael's long cross from the right found his compatriot unmarked in the centre of the box.

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane got Al-Nassr on the scoresheet in stoppage time off Abdulrahman Ghareeb's pass.

Al-Hilal will seek a record-extending fourth title in Thursday's final when they face Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad, who beat Al-Wehda 2-1 in the earlier semi-final on Monday. REUTERS

