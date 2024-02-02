Al-Nassr thrash Inter Miami as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi watch on

RIYADH – There was no “last dance” between two of arguably the greatest footballers of the past two decades, when Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were forced to sit on the bench on Feb 1.

Al-Nassr crushed Inter Miami 6-0 as injury ruled Ronaldo, 38, out of a much-hyped showdown with Messi, 36, who was limited to a late substitute appearance in the friendly in Riyadh.

Ronaldo’s calf injury prompted Al-Nassr to cancel their two-game China tour last week and it denied him what could have potentially been a last match against his long-time rival.

The pair have won a combined 13 Ballon d’Or awards, with Messi taking home the prize for a record eighth time in 2023. Their most recent meeting came in January 2023 when Ronaldo played in a Saudi select team beaten 5-4 by Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain side.

Nonetheless, Miami coach Gerardo Martino paid tribute to the two legends.

“These are two top-level figures who have marked an entire era, I think in the last 15 or 18 years,” he told The Athletic.

“Obviously they have marked a great evolution in the two leagues, in MLS (Major League Soccer) and in the Saudi League. World-renowned figures have joined. It is clear that today, Leo’s presence in the United States and Ronaldo’s presence here have surely brought global attention.”

Messi did not start the game as he was also reportedly suffering from a slight hamstring issue.

As for Ronaldo’s injury, Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro simply said: “Cristiano is in the final stage of recovery and we expect him to return to the team in the coming days.”

With Ronaldo and Messi on the bench, Brazilian Talisca upstaged the illustrious duo with a hat-trick as the Saudi Pro League side scored three times in the first 12 minutes.

Otavio drilled in the opener as Miami lost the ball trying to play out from the back, bringing Ronaldo to his feet to applaud from the stands.

Talisca turned in Al-Nassr’s second as the visitors again paid the price for conceding possession near their own box.

Aymeric Laporte then caught Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender off his line as he belted in a long-range free kick from deep inside his own half.

Talisca got his second from the penalty spot after half-time and Mohammed Maran looped in a header for 5-0.

Talisca completed his treble before Messi trotted on for the final seven minutes with his team trailing by six goals.

Miami continue their preparations for the new MLS season, which starts Feb 21, by heading to Asia for games in Hong Kong and Japan.

Al-Nassr are next in league action against Al-Hilal on Feb 8. AFP