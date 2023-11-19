Al-Ittihad appoint Argentine Gallardo as manager

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Primera Division - River Plate v Rosario Central - Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti, Buenos Aires, Argentina - October 16, 2022 Marcelo Gallardo during his last match as River Plate coach REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

Saudi champions Al-Ittihad have named Argentine Marcelo Gallardo as coach through to 2025 following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo, the club said on Saturday.

Gallardo returns to management after leaving River Plate last year following an eight-year spell that saw him guide the team to 14 titles, including two Copa Libertadores, making him the club's most successful coach.

"The Board of Directors of Al-Ittihad announces the signing of a new coaching staff, led by the Argentinian Marcelo Gallardo, to coach the football first team with a contract extending for a year and a half," the club said.

Al-Ittihad are fifth in the Saudi Pro League having won only once in their last five games.

They also slumped to a 2-0 loss at Air Force Club in their last Asian Champions League match, though they still lead Group C with nine points from four games against seven for the Iraqis. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top