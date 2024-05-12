Al-Hilal secure Saudi League title with 4-1 win over Al-Hazem

May 12, 2024, 02:52 AM
May 12, 2024, 02:52 AM

Undefeated Al-Hilal won a record-extending 19th Saudi Pro League title on Saturday with a ‮4‬-‮1‬ victory over Al-Hazem to reclaim the trophy from Al-Ittihad who won it last season.

Jorge Jesus's side hold a 12-point advantage over Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in second with three matches remaining.

Aleksandar Mitrovic gave Al-Hilal the lead from the penalty spot after 15 minutes but Faiz Selemani netted the equaliser for Al-Hazem in the 34th minute.

However, Jesus's side took the lead again with an own goal from Ahmed Al-Juwaid in the 39th minute.

Mitrovic scored again in first-half stoppage time and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored three minutes later to make it 4-1.

Al-Hilal are chasing the treble having clinched the Saudi Super Cup title in April, and having reached the Saudi King's Cup final where they will play Al-Nassr. REUTERS

