Al Gahwashi double seals Yemen’s Asian Cup berth at Lebanon’s expense

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June 4 - Nasser Al Gahwashi struck twice as Yemen clinched the final place at the 2027 Asian Cup with a 2-0 win over Lebanon in a postponed Group B qualifier played in Doha on Thursday.

Yemen controlled much of the contest and threatened early, with Al Gahwashi testing goalkeeper Mostafa Matar from a seventh-minute free kick, while Lebanon also came close through captain Mohamad Haidar and Leonardo Shahin as the teams went into the break level.

The breakthrough came in the 62nd minute when Adel Abbas nodded on a loose ball after Walid Shour’s weak header, allowing Al Gahwashi to curl a low finish past the advancing Matar.

Lebanon almost hit back immediately, but Shahin was denied by a last-ditch challenge from Harwan Al Zuabidi, before Al Gahwashi sealed the victory in the 90th minute by slotting home from Mamdooh Saleh’s through pass.

The result lifted Yemen to 14 points, one ahead of Lebanon, who needed only a draw to qualify, and secured their return to the Asian Cup for the first time since 2019.

Yemen will join Group E alongside South Korea, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam at the finals in Saudi Arabia.

The match had originally been scheduled for March but was postponed due to the Middle East conflict. REUTERS