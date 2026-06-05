Straitstimes.com header logo

Al Ahly part ways with coach Thorup after disappointing season

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Egyptian Premier League - Zamalek v Al Ahly - Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - May 1, 2026 Al Ahly coach Jess Thorup reacts REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Soccer Football - Egyptian Premier League - Zamalek v Al Ahly - Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - May 1, 2026 Al Ahly coach Jess Thorup reacts REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Google Preferred Source badge

Al-Ahly have parted company with coach Jess Thorup after a below-par season, the Egyptian club said on Thursday, with the Dane leaving by mutual consent.

The club said Thorup had “signed a settlement agreement after receiving his full dues in line with his contract terms”.

Thorup, 56, was appointed in October on a two-and-a-half-year deal following the exit of Spaniard Jose Riveiro.

He guided Al-Ahly to the Egyptian Super Cup title with a 2-0 victory over arch-rivals Zamalek, but results tailed off in the latter stages of the campaign.

Al-Ahly finished third in the league, missing out on a place in next season’s African Champions League and settling for Confederation Cup qualification. They were also eliminated in the quarter-finals of the continent’s premier club competition. REUTERS

See more on

Champions League

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.