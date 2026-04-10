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Al-Ahly keeper El-Shenawy banned four games for striking referee

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Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Quarter Final - Egypt v Ivory Coast - Adrar Stadium, Agadir, Morocco - January 10, 2026 Egypt's Mohamed El Shenawy reacts REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Quarter Final - Egypt v Ivory Coast - Adrar Stadium, Agadir, Morocco - January 10, 2026 Egypt's Mohamed El Shenawy reacts REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

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CAIRO, April 10 - Al-Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy was handed a four-match ban after striking a referee on the head following a 1-1 draw with Ceramica Cleopatra, the Egyptian Pro League said on Thursday.

The Egypt international, who was on the bench for Tuesday's game, was incensed after Al-Ahly's appeal for a penalty following a handball in stoppage time was denied.

"He handed a four‑match ban and fined 50,000 Egyptian pounds ($942) for assaulting the referee by pushing or pulling (use of the hand without violence)," the league said in a statement.

The ban means El-Shenawy, who is expected to be Egypt's starting goalkeeper at the World Cup in North America, will be sidelined until the final week of the league play-offs.

Al-Ahly are third on 41 points, five points behind leaders Zamalek. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.