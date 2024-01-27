Ake's late goal sends Man City into FA Cup fifth round, Chelsea held

Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - January 26, 2024 Manchester City's Nathan Ake scores their first goal REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - January 26, 2024 Manchester City's Nathan Ake celebrates scoring their first goal with Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias REUTERS/David Klein
LONDON - FA Cup holders Manchester City left it late to book their place in the fifth round with Nathan Ake's scrappy 88th-minute effort clinching a 1-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday.

City had never won at Tottenham's new stadium, nor even scored a goal in their six previous visits, but Ake flicked in from close-range after a mistake by keeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Tottenham could have few real complaints as they were second-best for long periods against Pep Guardiola's side and barely forced Stefan Ortega into a save.

Three days after reaching the League Cup final, eight-time FA Cup winners Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Aston Villa while it also ended 0-0 at Ashton Gate between second-tier Bristol City and Premier League Nottingham Forest.

There were goals at Sheffield Wednesday although no winner as they drew 1-1 with Coventry City. REUTERS

