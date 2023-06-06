Akbar Nawas joins Nakhon Pathom, becomes first S’porean head coach in Thai League 1

SINGAPORE – Already condemned to relegation, Thai League 2 (T2) side Udon Thani had nothing to play for in April’s penultimate clash against promotion chasers Nakhon Pathom United.

Akbar Nawas’ bottom-dwellers subsequently lost 2-1 but he received some reprieve after the match. He was approached by Nakhon Pathom president Panuwat Sasomsup, an admirer of his work, to coach the club for the 2023/24 season.

He also received the blessings of predecessor Thongchai Sukkoki and the club’s agent Majid Chelayi, which were fundamental for the move to materialise.

“After the season ended, that’s when we started talking and how the whole offer came about,” Akbar, 47, told The Straits Times.

“I believe they must have followed me throughout the season. It was difficult to stay on (at Udon Thani) with the financial troubles they were having. So if an offer came about, I told them I would gladly accept.”

Fortunately for him, results went Nakhon Pathom’s way on a nail-biting final day when they recorded a crucial 2-0 win over Samut Prakan City to become T2 champions and secured automatic promotion to T1.

On Monday, Nakhon Pathom officially unveiled Akbar as their new head coach. He is also the first Singaporean to lead a T1 team.

Akbar said: “I’m definitely proud of it because for Singaporean coaches to be recognised outside our home is not an easy task. Aidil (Sharin), (P.N.) Sivaji, Vincent (Subramaniam) – all these coaches left home and fought to get a job outside Singapore.

“This could only happen because of Nakhon Pathom’s trust in me. This will be one of my most challenging propositions.”

The 2019 I-League Best Coach Award winner with champions Chennai City, who turned down offers from three Indian clubs, added: “I want to continue to prove myself in T1. The way the club is structured, they are very realistic with their targets.

“I believe this is the kind of team where it’s not just about results. They want continuity more than anything else.”

Akbar will join Kadir Yahaya, currently BG Pathum United’s head of youth, in T1. Other Singaporeans who have had stints in Thailand’s top tier include former Hougang United coach Firdaus Kassim, who was assistant coach at Chainat Hornbill when they suffered relegation in 2016.

Akbar will have big shoes to fill as Thongchai was appointed as Pathum’s coach in May after an unprecedented six-year spell at Nakhon Pathom.