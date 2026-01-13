Straitstimes.com header logo

Ajax to stick with interim coach Grim for rest of season

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Ajax Amsterdam v Benfica - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - November 25, 2025 Ajax Amsterdam coach Fred Grim reacts REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo

AMSTERDAM, Jan 13 - Interim coach Fred Grim will finish the season at Ajax Amsterdam with no new appointment planned until the next campaign, Dutch media said on Tuesday.

Grim took over after John Heitinga was Fired in November and with improved results the former European champions have decided to leave him in charge until the end of the season.

The 60-year-old Grim lost his first three matches in charge in November but his side are unbeaten since, winning  six of seven subsequent matches and leaving Ajax third in the Dutch league, three points behind second-placed Feyenoord but 16 off runaway leaders PSV Eindhoven.

Ajax will have a new technical director when Jordi Cruyff takes over next month and he will lead the search for a new club, reports said.

There was no immediate confirmation from Ajax. REUTERS

