Ajax suffer humiliating Dutch Cup exit with 6-0 loss to Alkmaar

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 15 - Ajax Amsterdam were knocked out of the Dutch Cup after a crushing 6-0 defeat at AZ Alkmaar on Wednesday, marking their joint-worst result this century and heaviest loss in the competition since 1927.

Ajax, who won their last Dutch Cup trophy in 2021, registered their second six-goal defeat in recent years, matching the 6-0 loss to Feyenoord in De Klassieker in April 2024.

The record 20-times Dutch Cup winners had not suffered a similar humiliation in the tournament since falling 7-0 to Enschedese Boys nearly 99 years ago.

AZ started on the front foot with striker Troy Parrott leading the charge by scoring a hat-trick, including two goals in the first half and a third in the 80th minute.

Additional goals came from Peer Koopmeiners, Kees Smit and Ibrahim Sadiq.

Parrott, who joined Alkmaar in 2024, now has 39 goals and nine assists for the club.

Ajax's humiliating day worsened when Owen Wijndal was sent off in the 66th minute for a foul on Wouter Goes. REUTERS