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Ajax land Brazilian forward Marcos Leonardo from Al-Hilal

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Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Hilal v Al Taawoun - Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - April 4, 2026 Al Hilal's Marcos Leonardo celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Stringer

Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Hilal v Al Taawoun - Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - April 4, 2026 Al Hilal's Marcos Leonardo celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Stringer

July 18 - Ajax has signed Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo from Al-Hilal for a fee of just under €20 million euros ($22.88 million), the Dutch club said on Friday.

• The 23-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Eredivisie side.

• Leonardo joined Al-Hilal from Portuguese club Benfica in 2024 and had a prolific stint at the Saudi Pro League club, scoring 48 goals in 82 appearances.

• His standout moment at Al-Hilal was at the 2025 Club World Cup, scoring twice — including an extra-time winner — as Al-Hilal stunned Manchester City 4–3 to reach the quarter-finals.

• Leonardo is Ajax's third signing of the current transfer window after left-back Caio Henrique arrived from Monaco and Daley Blind rejoined his boyhood club as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with Girona. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.