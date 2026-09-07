Ajax defender Bouwman ruled out for September with bruised lung

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Sept 7 - Ajax Amsterdam defender Aaron Bouwman will be sidelined for the rest of September after suffering a bruised sternum and lung following a high challenge by PSV Eindhoven’s Ruben van Bommel on Saturday, the club said in a statement.

Bouwman, 19, was taken to hospital after Van Bommel launched himself into the Ajax player as he jumped to attempt a header in the middle of the pitch. It resulted in a scuffle that saw four yellow cards brandished, including one for Van Bommel, 22.

Bouwman was expected to be released from hospital on Monday.

Ruben is the son of former Netherlands midfielder Mark van Bommel. REUTERS