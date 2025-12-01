Ajax condemns fireworks at stadium after match gets abandoned

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Dec 1 - Ajax have condemned the fireworks display by supporters at the Johan Cruyff Arena that resulted in the Eredivisie game against Groningen being called off on Sunday, saying they will take action against the perpetrators.

Some supporters ignited fireworks and flares behind one of the goalposts, causing the referee to halt play after the first five minutes. The attempts to restart the game were met with similar scenes, and the game was officially abandoned.

"Ajax considers what happened in the stadium this evening to be utterly outrageous," the Amsterdam club said in a statement on their website.

"We offer our apologies to everyone who has been affected in any way. The safety of spectators and players has been put at risk. That is unacceptable.

"We emphatically distance ourselves from this misconduct. Fireworks do not belong in the stadium."

The club added that despite security measures in place, they were unable to prevent the incident and will investigate the footage to identify culprits.

"If this leads to the identification of offenders, we will take appropriate measures," the club said.

Ajax announced the game will now be played on Tuesday behind closed doors. They are currently sixth with 20 points in 13 games in the Dutch league. REUTERS